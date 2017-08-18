Kassena Nankana West: Call your boys to order – Executives to DCE

Three New Patriotic Party Constituency Executives of Chiana-Paga have described as frivolous and misleading allegations by a group calling itself Concerned NPP Activists of Chaina-Paga against their appointments into state institutions.

The group petitioned against the appointments of Mark Ayamga, Constituency organizer, Sylvester Atule Constituency Youth organizer and Thomas Kwalase Deputy Youth Organizer tipped for the positions of National Disaster Management Organization coordinator, Youth Employment Agency Director, and Microfinance and Small Loans Centre Manager respectively.

The group also accused them of financial mismanagement.

But at a press conference in Sirigu on Wednesday, the three executives debunked allegations , they did not campaign for the then parliamentary candidate and now District Chief Executive, Clement Dandore and the party in the run up to the 2016 elections.

Speaking at the press conference, Thomas Kwalase said, they actively campaigned for the parliamentary candidate,and the NPP but accused Clement Dandore of sidelining them which led to his defect.

He added that, the constituency received GHC5000.00 for the 2016 campaign and the money was expended after constituency executives had sanctioned the modalities for spending the money.

Mr. Kwalase noted that, the money was inadequate for the campaign and had to invent innovative ways of raise funds to support the campaign.

“We will like to call on the Regional Executive Committee to as a matter of urgency constitute a committee to investigate the allegations that we did not campaign for the parliamentary candidate, Clement Dandore during the 2016 general election and report such findings to the party hierarchy.”

“We want the call on the Regional Executives to call our DCE Clement Dandore and his boys to order. We want to feel our Regional chairman’s leadership since we have complained to him” Thomas Kwalase stated.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana