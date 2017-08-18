I won’t waver in corruption fight – Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday stated, emphatically, that his government’s determination to rein in corruption in Ghana is non-negotiable.

He said Ghanaians had entrusted him with the responsibility to better their lot, and he would not waver in his commitment to enhancing accountability in the nation’s public life, as corruption had become the bane of Ghana’s development and progress.

“Words can no longer defeat the canker of corruption…concrete actions must,” he said, giving the assurance that the Office of Special Prosecutor, which would be enacted in the next Session of Parliament, would boost the anti-corruption drive of his administration.

President Akufo-Addo made the pledge when he addressed the opening of the 2017 Advocates Africa Convocation in Accra.

The four-day programme is being hosted by the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Ghana. The event brings together various Christian lawyers networks from Africa to discuss pertinent issues to the continent.

The Convocation is under the theme: “Awake, Awake Africa and put on Your Strength and your Beautiful Garment”.

The President urged Christian lawyers, in their work and advocacy, to be at the forefront of championing government’s commitment to building a modern, developed, prosperous and progressive Ghana, and free her from a mindset of dependency, aid, charity, and handouts.

He noted that with their help, “we will build a new Ghanaian civilization, where there is fair opportunity for all in education and health, where hard work, enterprise, and creativity are rewarded, where there is an abundance of decent jobs with good pay, where there is a dignified retirement for the elderly, and where there is a social safety net for the vulnerable and disadvantaged.”

Source: GNA