Finland stabbings: Man shot and held after attacks

Police in Finland say they have shot a man who reportedly stabbed several people in the south-western city of Turku.

The man has been taken into custody after being shot in the leg, police say.

The incident reportedly took place in the Puutori-Market Square area. One image showed a body lying on the ground. The body had been covered.

People have been warned to stay away from the city centre.

Finnish broadcaster YLE said at least two other people had been injured in the incident.

Other reports spoke of five or six victims.

But there has been no official confirmation of casualties.

A tweet from South-West Finland police at 16:40 local time (13:40 GMT) read: “Several people stabbed in central Turku. People are requested to avoid the city centre.”

The Turun Sanomat newspaper said several ambulances were at the scene and police were carrying out checks on public transport.

Briton Lee Hills, from Sunderland, sent the BBC a photograph of the scene of the incident. He was being kept in police lockdown in a pub about 200 metres from the scene.

