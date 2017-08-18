Chieftaincy dispute disrupting our lives – Oshieyie residents

Hundreds of residents of Oshieyie near Kokrobite in Greater Accra Region had to flee to neighbouring communities as tensions escalated over chieftaincy dispute in the town and claimed the life of one person.

The deceased, Sampson Amarko Amarh, believed to be in his late 20s, was shot when violence erupted between two families, Nii Afadeanor and Nii Aklashie families.

The brother of the victim, Stanley Nii Quarshie, narrated events saying they “rushed to the town and what I heard was that he had been killed at Kokrobite so we rushed to place and I saw that the police were already there, I could not go closer after the police had started effecting a mass arrest.”

“I came back and asked somebody to get me a picture of it [the murder scene] so the person brought the picture and I saw that truly, it was my brother.”

Effects on economic activities

The fisherfolk in the area have been calling on the government to intervene as the tensions which negatively affecting their trade and even the education of their children.

A fisherman, who spoke to Citi News said “as I sit here, it’s time to go fishing and I can’t. This will not only affect the men. It will affect the women too. This is because, if we don’t go fishing, they won’t get fish to sell. There are schedules we follow and we can’t keep to the schedules because of the violence that goes on here every day. We are going hungry and school is about to reopen. Where will we get money to pay for our children’s school fees.”

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana