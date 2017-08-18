…and Becca wept

Ghanaian music diva Rebecca Acheampong known in showbiz as Becca could not hold back her tears when she recounted her music journey to the media at her album launch yesterday.

During the press launch of her latest album at the Zylofon Media office at East Legon in Accra, she spoke about what she has gone through in her 10 years of music.

“A lot of people do not get the opportunity to stay in the music industry for 10 years and that I am grateful for. A lot of people come and in 2 years, 3 years, 5 years they are gone and I have done it for 10 years and so I want to say thank you to God and the media. Ten years hasn’t been easy at all.

There’ve been ups and downs but in it all I believe that God has been faithful,” she said.

The album titled ‘Unveiling,’ marks the rebirth of Becca. She said the album shows how she has matured in the music industry and the new challenges she has taken up.

The 13-track album features Joyce Blessing, Mr. Eazi, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Bisa K Dei and Patoranking.

Currently, her song ‘Na Wash’ which features Patoranking is making great impact on the Ghanaian music scene and on the international music market. Recently it earned her nominations in the Ghana Music Awards UK.

Becca got into the Ghanaian music industry in 2007 after she had pulled out of the TV3 ‘Mentor’ music reality show. She was signed by Kiki Banson’s EKB Records and during the period churned out great songs like ‘You Lied to Me,’ ‘No Away,’ ‘Forever,’ ‘African Women,’ and ‘You and I.’

She is currently under the aegis of Zylofon Media record label.

Watch Becca’s ‘Hwɛ’ which features Bisa K Dei:



–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana