We’re sending Sierra Leone relief items – Akufo-Addo

Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo has said his government is in the process of sending relief items to Sierra Leone following a tragic mudslide and flooding disaster that has claimed many lives in the West African country.

Saddened by the development Akufo-Addo took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement and expressed his condolences.

“Government is in the process of sending relief items to Sierra Leone to aid in the recovery process,” he tweeted on Thursday.

I called President Ernest Bai Koroma on Tuesday to express my and the condolences of Ghanaians … (1/3) — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 17, 2017

… on the tragic loss of lives and property following Monday’s mudslide in Sierra Leone. (2/3) — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 17, 2017

Health Officials in Sierra Leone say nearly half of the 400 people known to have died in a mudslide and flooding that occurred at the outskirt of the country’s capital Freetown have already been buried.

About 600 people are said to be still missing.

The Sierra Leonean government subsequently postponed the mass burial of the dead bodies to Thursday to allow relatives to identify their loved ones.

4,000 lives claimed in Ebola outbreak, 50,000 in civil war

This development comes on the back of the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus which claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 people in Sierra Leone in 2014.

Prior to that about 50,000 people also died during a decade long civil war in that country.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana