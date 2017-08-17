Tamale Metropolitan Assembly holds Town Hall meeting

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly has taken steps to strengthen its social auditing and accountability by holding its maiden edition of the Town Hall meeting in Tamale.

It offered a cross-section of the populace to seek clarifications from local authorities managing various sectors of the economy in the area.

The Tamale Mayor, Iddrisu Musah Superior flanked by some departmental heads gave an overview of their agenda and also addressed the concerns of participants there.



The Mayor reiterated government’s commitment to fulfill promises enshrined in the governing party’s 2016 campaign manifesto.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is focused on delivering good governance required to improve the wellbeing of all.

“I think that it is imperative for us as duty bearers to get our people abreast with the current development within the country and in our localities in particular.”

“It is important for us to understand that even though the forum has been localized the essence is not only to present to you matters that are related to the Tamale Metropolis but also national policies and programmes initiated by the Akufo Addo government.”

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed in a speech read on his behalf touted the event as a practicality of the good governance President Nana Addo promised Ghanaians.

He thus tasked the remaining 25 Municipal and District Assemblies in the region to replicate the Town Hall Meetings.

Salifu Saeed said the populace deserved objective and accurate information on the assemblies budgetary allocations and disbursements.

The nationwide Town Hall meetings are spearheaded by the Ministry of Information.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana