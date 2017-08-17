Six companies shortlisted for railway dev’t

Government has begun processes to commission feasibility studies to construct railway lines to connect to the various agricultural producing areas.

According to government, six companies have been shortlisted for the contract.

President Akufo-Addo upon assumption of office, identified the railways as an important economic infrastructure hence the creation of a separate ministry to that effect.

Addressing an audience at a Railway investment opportunities meeting at the Israelis’ s Ambassador’s residence in Accra, the Minister of Railway Development, Joe Ghartey said agric remains one of the major investment opportunities in developing the country hence must be given priority.

“We are in the process of commissioning feasibility study for this plan. This is a proposal by engineers who did the master plan. It passes through Takyiman but the feasibility study can tell us for example that instead of teaching, we should divert so this is the proposal going onto the next stage.”

“We are also in the process of awarding the contract as well” he said.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana.