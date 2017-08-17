Sierra Leone relief: Foreign Affairs Ministry to serve as donation centre

The government has set up a centre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to receive donations from the public in support of Sierra Leone following the Monday mudslide and flooding disaster.

The deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu, told Citi News the Government will also be sending medicine, food, blankets, mosquito nets, among others to support the West African Country.

The government has so far received a commitment from Tobinco Pharmaceuticals and Mr, Owiredu expressed hope that more Ghanaians would follow suit.

“As we speak now, we are putting together some medicine and food aid. We have also set up a centre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where we will be receiving some donations from the general public.”

“…Tobinco has come on board expressing willingness to donate some medicine so we also wish that the good people of this country to take this cue from Tobinco and donate whatever; be it used-clothing, some food, some medicine, mosquito nets, blankets – we will all add these up.”

Cabinet will also be meeting on the matter and the Deputy Minister revealed that by the close of today [Thursday], “whatever has been planned will be announced to the good people of this country.”

There are no timelines as yet for the delivery of the relief items but “once we get them, the items will go” he said.

Over 400 people have been confirmed dead after Monday’s disaster, with over 100 of the dead being children.

About 3,000 more persons have been displaced.

The devastating mudslide hit homes in the hilltop community of Regent on the outskirts of the Sierra Leonean capital of Freetown after part of Sugar Loaf mountain collapsed following the heavy rain.

Many victims were asleep in bed when disaster struck.

Citi FM has also launched a drive for relief items to support victims of Sierra Leone’s mudslide and flooding disaster.

Citi FM will be accepting donations in the form of clothes, blankets and student mattresses as part of the Supporting Sierra Leone initiative on between Thursday, August 17 and Monday, August 21.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmoline.com/Ghana