NSS launches nationwide capacity building workshop

The Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Dr. Gifty Oware-Aboagye, on Wednesday launched a 2-day Capacity Building Workshop for prospective service personnel.

The nationwide workshop which has so far been conducted in 5 regions helps train the personnel on how to comport themselves during service.

Addressing the media in the Central Region, Dr. Oware-Aboagye said, the workshop was as a result of concerns the scheme received from user agencies at a stakeholders conference earlier this year on the personnel input during the service.

“Therefore the Scheme in collaboration with United Wealth and other partners such as, African Internship Academy, Google Ghana, PZ Cussons Ghana Limited, Ecobank, GCB helped organized the workshop to train the Prospective National Service Personnel (NSPs) in soft skills such us report writing, sending emails, time management, attitude at work among others.”

She added that the Ag. Executive Director Mustapha Ussif and his deputies are putting measures in place to help ease the long queues personnel are made to go through before and during service.

–

Source: NSS