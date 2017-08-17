Kumasi Maternal Hospital theatre block to be ready soon 

File photo

The theatre block under construction for the Kumasi Maternal and Child Health Hospital (MCHH), to raise the quality of care, is expected to be ready by the close of this month.

Dr. Kofi Buah Bosque-Hamilton, the Medical Superintendent, said the contractors had given firm assurance that the deadline would not be missed.

The block, which comes with a recovery ward was funded under the Urban Development Grant of the World Bank.

The Medical Superintendent made this known during a visit to the facility by the Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama.

Accompanied by the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi and some officials of her ministry, she was there to assess the progress of work on the project, awarded in March, this year.

Dr. Bosque-Hamilton said the theatre would be used for emergency and complicated cases.

The hospital, constructed in 1910, is the third oldest heath facility in the country, and the completion of project could significantly help to take some of the pressure off the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) – the nations’ second largest referral facility.

Ghana’s current maternal mortality rate is estimated at about 360 per 100, 000 live births, with almost 65 percent of the cases attributable to postpartum hemorrhage, hypertensive disorders, abortion and sepsis.

Dr. Bosque-Hamilton indicated that the number of deaths could be more than halved given good medical facilities and reproductive health services.

He added that it was on the basis of this that the project must be seen as a right step and a wise decision.

Hajia Mahama underlined the determination to substantially reduce maternal and child deaths.

She made reference to the recently launched Maternal Health Survey, to gauge the level of maternal mortality and what had been causing these deaths.

The survey, she noted, had been planned within the scope of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) acceleration framework.

The Minister who was on a two-day visit had earlier inspected the Sofo-Line lorry terminal, Asawase and Old Tafo markets and the Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project.

Source: GNA