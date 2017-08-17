Citi FM collects donations for disaster-struck Sierra Leone

Citi FM has launched a drive for relief items to support victims of Sierra Leone’s mudslide and flooding disaster.

Over 400 people have been confirmed dead after Monday’s disaster and about 3,000 more have been displaced. The dead included more than 100 children.

Citi FM will welcome donations in the form of clothes, blankets and student mattresses as part of the Supporting Sierra Leone initiative on between Thursday, August 17 and Monday, August 21.

These donations can be delivered to the Citi FM premises in Adabraka behind the Adabraka Police Station.

Sierra Leone’s Presidential Spokesperson, Abdulai Baraytay outlined the scale of the tragedy to Citi News, noting that this is the biggest natural disaster Sierra Leone has recorded in a single day.

“As I speak to you, we are dealing with a humanitarian crisis whereby we have thousands of people being displaced. we are also at the point of evacuating people in the communities because of vulnerability so this is where we are as a nation and we are overwhelmed of course… the point is this is the single most [devastating] natural disaster we have recorded in a single day.”

Homes in the hilltop community of Regent on the outskirts of the Sierra Leonean capital of Freetown were engulfed after part of Sugar Loaf mountain collapsed following the heavy rain. Many victims were asleep in bed when disaster struck.

Even with the already high death toll, projections paint an even bleaker picture with 600 people said to be still missing.

The Ghana government is in the process of sending relief items to Sierra Leone to help ease the nation’s plight.

Serria Leone, one of the poorest nations in the world, has had to contend with some of the most destabilising situations past two decades after the 2014 Ebola virus outbreak which claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 people in Sierra Leone and the country’s vicious civil war that left about 50,000 people dead.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana