W/R: Unite to fast-track dev’t – Minister tells chiefs

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Western Regional Minister.

The Western Regional Minister, Dr. Kweku Afriyie has made a passionate appeal to chiefs in the Western Region to as a matter of urgency and in the interest of development fast-track the processes to resolve all chieftaincy issues in the various paramountcies in the region.

This, according to him, will help speed up the development the region has long been denied.

Chieftaincy issues continue to show its ugly heads in almost all reports prepared by ministers of state who have had to serve the western region.

Under the administration of Paul Evans Aidoo, he listed galamsey and chieftaincy disputes as some of the most pressing problems in the region.

Before that, the then former “interim minister,” Ebenezer Teye Addo under President Mahama also listed chieftaincy disputes and poor road network as issues of importance.

The new regional minister Dr. Kweku Afriyie has also reiterated their comments.

Speaking at a durbar of paramount chiefs in the region at the 5th celebration of the Essikadu Kundum Festival at Essikadu, the minister, Dr. Afriyie commended the chiefs for the support the government and its appointees in the region.

He however, told them that the development of communities in the region is largely possible if the “many several chieftaincy issues at both the local traditional council level and the regional house of chiefs table are settled quickly.”

He said “the region is very unique in terms of resources. This should have translated into development. But that is not the case over the years. One of the factors accounting for the low development is the differences among chiefs. So please Nananom, kindly fast-track the processes to resolve all your chieftaincy issues at your traditional area and at the House of Chiefs level. The issues as I know it are many, and it does not speak well of us. We need development in our respective communities and we know how important it is to have you at peace with yourselves if these developments will materialize. Please eschew your differences to fast-track development”.

President of the western regional house of chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II who was the guest speaker at the Essikadu Kundum festival durbar also re-echoed the need to heed to the minister’s request when he took to the podium.

He added that “we need to take a cue from what our regional minister has told us at for our local level dispute resolutions. We at the Regional House of Chiefs level are going to work on those issues on our hands too. But often, the challenge has been that of money to do the follow ups we require. But whatever the issue, we must get them addressed to further the course of development.”

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana