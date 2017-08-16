USAID holds summit on agricultural policy

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the US government’s Feed the Future Initiative hosted a summit on agriculture policy to share research on evidence based policy recommendations with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, other government agencies.

The objective of the summit was to explore how proposed policies can improve food security and increase private sector investment in Ghana’s agriculture sector.

USAID/Ghana Acting Mission Director, Steven E. Hendrix attended the event and delivered remarks on the importance of using research and data to inform policy making.

The summit was held under the theme ‘Supporting effective and efficient Agriculture policies through Research’ to strengthen Ghana’s agricultural policymaking process. The event featured policy recommendations from nine studies carried out by Ghanaian researchers. Discussions were held on how Ghanaian policy makers can use data and research to create an enabling environment for private investment in agriculture.

“USAID supports the Ministry of Food and Agriculture Policy Support Project in partnership with the Ministry, jointly commissioned the development of selected agriculture policy studies to encourage evidence-based policy formulation, promote advocacy and improve the monitoring and evaluation of agriculture programs.”

This event was organised by USAID to strengthen agricultural research and support agricultural policies based on relevant and quality data to foster sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

