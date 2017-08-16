Sierra Leone mudslide: WAHO donates $300,000 to Gov’t

The West Africa Health Organisation, WAHO, the Health Institution of the regional bloc ECOWAS, is donating a sum of 300,000 dollars to the government of Sierra Leone in the wake of a mudslide and flooding disaster that killed hundreds of people.

About 400 people have been confirmed dead and an additional 600 missing from the Monday morning disaster which occurred on the outskirts of the country’s capital, Freetown.

A statement from the West African body stated that the President of the Economic Commission of West African States is already in Sierra Leone, meeting authorities over the disaster.

This was after an encounter with the current ECOWAS Chair and President of Togo, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe.

In addition, the WAHO said it would deploy ECOWAS Regional Rapid Response Team next week to support Sierra Leone’s Red Cross first aid workers.

Other interventions announced in the statement are as follows;

· The West African Health Organization (WAHO) the health institution of ECOWAS has contacted RED CROSS in Sierra Leone to deploy their first aid workers which WAHO is paying for.

· A team of WAHO will be in Freetown tomorrow, August 17 to assess the situation. A donation of 100,000 USD to the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation,; a sum which we believe could be used to support victims and also to help prevent any epidemic that could occur, as a result of the incident.

· After consultation with WAHO, Cote d’Ivoire is sending a plane full of drugs and medical equipment and the Minister of Health of Cote d’Ivoire is herself leading the delegation.

· WAHO is in constant touch with the Sierra Leone authorities and after the needs assessments, the Government of Sierra Leone will put in requests for support.

The country’s President, Ernest Bai Koroma declared a one-week memorial, while pleading for support.

Meanwhile, its Red Cross has warned it is racing against time to find survivors.

–

By: Eugenia Tenkorang/citifmonline.com/Ghana