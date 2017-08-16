MOYS backs Black Starlets’ World Cup plans

The Ministry of Youth and Sports says that preparations are going well for the nation’s U-17 team, the Black Starlets team ahead of the World Cup in India in October.

The team qualified as one of Africa’s four representatives when it came second in the African Championships earlier this year and they will take on hosts India, USA and Colombia in the World Cup.

Until now, the team has been training in Prampram while looking to finalise preparations for a proposed training tour of Denmark later in August.

In line with the team’s plans, the Sports Ministry says it is working with the Starlets Management Committee to put everything together.

“I am aware that the team has submitted its plans ahead of the World Cup to the Ministry and we are looking at it.

They want to go for a training tour in two countries and so, we need to sit down and analyse how beneficial these tours will be to the team.

So, we are on course and we are working with the team,” said Elvis Adjei Baah, spokesperson of the Ministry.

Meanwhile, coach of the Black Starlets, Paa Kwesi Fabin, told the Graphic Sports in an interview on Wednesday that he had made some additions to the team to bolster the squad ahead of the World Cup.

He stated that the likes of Stephen Saddick, Abu Sarkodie, and Gideon Mensah had been brought in.

Ghana will start its World Cup campaign against Colombia on October 6 in New Delhi and then play against USA on October 9 and India on October 12.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana