Focus on mining sector for dev’t – Chamber of Mines to Gov’t

The government has outlined a ten-point agenda for industrial transformation to fulfil its promises of creating jobs for the youth and making Ghana an industrial hub.

He said this during an interview with Citi News at the National Policy Summit on Trade and Industry.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Sulemana Koney, wants government to focus on the mining industry as a catalyst for development.

Mr .Koney argued that the previous governments have failed to explore the full potential of the mining sector.

He therefore urged the Akufo-Addo government to make the mining sector a major key in its agenda.

“For so long, we have been thinking of the mining industry in terms of the revenue that we get but we have never ever thought about it so deeply as a catalyst for development. Yes we have been making a lot of financial contributions in terms of public taxes but countries which have leveraged the mining industry for development, for example South Africa , California, Australia and so on,” Sulemana Koney stated.

“Yes revenue is important but then over and above that we need to move beyond that and look at the developmental outcomes of mining and that is where I believe we should start focusing on,” he added:

He further stated that “if you are focusing on the solar salt industry, one of the derivatives of that is Caustic soda production and the mining industry is a major consumer of that, so why shouldn’t the government be even speaking with the mining industry.”

He expressed his joy that the Minister of Trade and Industries has considered engaging the mining industry in development.

‘Ghana’s resources to be put to good use’

Speaking at the Ohum Festival in Kyebi in July this year, the President stated that he will not allow illegal miners to destroy the environment with impunity.

The President also at the festival, said his government has put in place measures to fully utilize the resources of the country for the benefit of all.

“Ghana is not a poor country; it is a country full of resources. We have plans in place and very soon everyone will see the rich potential that we had all these while. This will benefit everyone. I will say that we will work on the road soon. God has blessed me too, every appointee I have chosen to govern the country is intelligent. All I know is that a government has come to change the fortunes of Ghanaians for the better; that is the Akufo-Addo government. I need your prayers to help me achieve all that I have promised,” he added.

By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana