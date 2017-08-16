Citi FM to host Choral Night to support brilliant but needy students

Citi FM will on August 26, 2017 hold a choral night and dinner to raise funds for brilliant but needy children under its foundation; Citi Opportunity Project on Education (COPE).

COPE is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative programme under the Citi Foundation in support of Ghanaians in need of support.

The focus is to help brilliant but deprived students to further their education to secondary or tertiary levels.

Between 2014 and 2016, the project expended an average of about Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 5,000.00) per academic year on one beneficiary.

Through donor support, COPE has managed to cater for twenty-two (22) students.

“This year, our intention is to increase the number by supporting fifty students at a cost of about Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis,” said Mrs. Jen Barkey Anane-Nsiah, Human Resources Manager of Citi FM.

She further requested that individuals and organisations come on board to support the project.

The Choral Night will be held at Swiss Spirits, Alisa Hotel at 6pm on Saturday 26th August, 2017, with performance from the Accra Symphony Orchestra.

The Citi FM Foundation

Citi 97.3 FM set up the Citi FM Foundation in May, 2011. The foundation has since engaged in diverse projects and humanitarian activities spanning building a skills and training resource centre for orphans in Trotor in the Eastern region, to providing financial and material assistance to persons that have demonstrated dire need.

It leads the drive to improve the lives of many Ghanaians with initiatives such as the Easter Orphan Project and the Help a Christmas Child Project.

The Easter Orphan Project

The Easter Orphan Project is a social intervention initiative of CITI FM Foundation designed to enrich the Easter experience of less privileged members of our society in selected orphanages across the country through the provision of cash, food, drinks and refreshment for the festive season as well as clothing and other essential items.

In this regard, CITI FM on a yearly basis visits the Baptist School Complex Orphanage (Basco) in Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, Handivangelism Orphanage in the Greater Accra Region and Mama Ladi in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region for its Easter Orphan Project.

Help a Christmas Child Project

Citi FM’s Help a Christmas Child Project is an annual Corporate Social Responsibility Event that takes place every year, on 26th December (Boxing Day). For the past two years, the project’s focus has been on Children in deprived communities, with an aim to celebrate the Christmas with them.

This year, Residents and children of Manchie and Korlman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region were beneficiaries of the 2016 edition.

Citi FM is also in the process of a sinking a bore-hole for the Korleman community which will mainly cut down absenteeism and lateness of the school children, as well as help alleviate certain diseases in the community.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana