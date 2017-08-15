University of Ghana embarks on initiative to eradicate poverty in Ghana

The Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST), University of Ghana, has launched the Economic Inclusion and Poverty Eradication Project (EIPEP) workshop to discuss, plan and implement strategies to achieve a total poverty free country. The opening ceremony of the workshop held on 14th August, 2017 was attended by dignitaries, Ministers of state, traditional leaders, small scale farmers, business people, investors, academia and researchers.

Chairing the occasion, Dr. Emmanuel Kwaku Asiedu, CEO of Gratis Foundation noted that Ghana is full of resources and has enough fertile land for growing food crops. “The poverty gap in Ghana is a technological gap”, he commented. He further entreated Ghanaians to promote indigenous technology to improve agriculture and be part of the solution to the poverty canker.

Executive Chairman, McDan Group of Companies, Daniel Mckorley advocated that attitudinal change is key to achieving the goal of a poverty free country. Also speaking at the event, Prof. Moses Foh-Amoaning hinted that “poverty is a security problem”. He stated that practical education was necessary to eradicate poverty. Like wise the service industry will be keen to provide services to push Ghana’s development.

Hon. Gifty Twum, Deputy Minister for Gender requested that in addressing poverty, technological equipment be device to aid the physically challenged in society as they constitute a higher percentage of the poor in the country. She appealed to Ghanaians to patronize locally made products to promote the industry.

In his statement, Hon. Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Sadique, Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, asserted that development in Ghana has been discriminatory, however the President through the Inner City and Zongo Development Ministry will develop a fair equitable and an all-inclusive society. He stated that helping the Zongos will integrate old societies and create a sustainable society. “Development of Zongo and Inner city will be a manifestation of success of programs such as this”, he added.

The EIPEP workshop is an exclusive Ghanaian Solution designed to engage stakeholders in the general economic development of Ghana through the adoption of practical solutions and innovative technologies. It seeks to eradicate poverty in the long term. It is a cooperation between Bulaiza PLC, Federated Co-operative Multi-Purposed Society Ltd., and the IAST (University of Ghana). The workshop which seeks to be a very useful resource and aid to policy makers and general government agenda for poverty reduction continues till Friday 1th August, 2017.

By: citifmonline.com