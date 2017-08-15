‘There’s substantial demand for new regions’ – Council of State

The Council of State has, unanimously, informed the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that there is a substantial demand for the creation of new regions.

The Council has, therefore, advised President Akufo-Addo to appoint a Commission of Enquiry “to inquire into the need and to make recommendations on all the factors involved in the creation of the new regions.”

Nana Otuo Siriboe II made this known on Tuesday, 15th August, 2017, when the Council of State held its 2nd meeting with the President of the Republic, at the Flagstaff House after studying the petitions for the creation of new regions which were forwarded to the Council.

According to the Chairperson, the Council of State, on the 29th of June, received a communication from the President seeking the Council’s advice on the creation of new regions, as stipulated in the Constitution.

The communication, he said, contained copies of the petitions from the Chiefs and people of the Western, Northern, Brong-Ahafo and Volta Regions “from where the demands from the creation of new regions had been the most vociferous”.

This was after members meticulously went through the petitions, which the Chairperson of the Council of State stated, was accompanied by maps and statistical data.

The Council was also briefed by the Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe, on his interactions with the Chiefs and people of the four regions.

“The Minister did impress the Council with the elaborate home work he has done on this exercise including the extensive literature review on Ghana’s geo-political structure,” Nana Otuo Sriboe II said.

He added that “having studied the petitions submitted and the detailed briefing by the Hon. Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development, it is of the unanimous opinion that there is a substantial demand for the creation of new regions.”

President Akufo-Addo, during the election season promised to split some existing regions including the Western and Volta Regions

Akufo-Addo who had earlier said the splitting of the regions was at the consideration stage added that a referendum will be held after all the internal and constitutional processes were completed.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana