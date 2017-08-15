Police homicide team dispatched to Kwabeng over mysterious deaths 

A team of homicide detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) have been dispatched to Kwabeng in the Eastern Region to unravel the cause of mysterious deaths of some four persons in the area.

The remains of the four who were said to to be conveying an excavator to a mining site on a low loader truck were found in an abandoned mining pit at Akukuaso a suburb of Kwabeng over the weekend.

Earlier reports suggested that the four abandoned the trucks upon seeing a team from the anti-galamsey taskforce, Operation Vanguard; a claim the latter had

“Following the reported deaths of four persons at Akukuaso, near Kwabeng in the Eastern Region…a specialist team of homicide detectives and crime scene management from the CID Headquarters have been dispatched to the area to the area to support the local Police to conduct further investigations to uncover the circumstances leading to the deaths,” a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs at the CID headquarters, ASP David Eklu said.

In the statement the Police CID assured the public that it is “collaborating with stakeholders; particularly the community and families of the deceased in conducting the investigations.”

“Preliminary investigation shows that the four who died were conveying an excavator on a pay loader from Anyinam to Extra Gold Mining concessions at Akukuaso, when in the course of their journey, they abandoned the pay loader for reasons yet to be ascertained. Their bodies were later found by Police with the assistance of the community, in a pit filled with water by the roadside, which is about five metres away from the point where they abandoned the pay loader.”

Give us remains of dead bodies to bury

In a related development the family of one of the deceased is demanding the body to be released to them for burial.

The bodies have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra for an autopsy.

Sister of the deceased, Yussif Iddrisu Dandwuma

“They should release the body to us. Our relative is already dead; nothing will bring him back so we beg them to release his body so we lay him to rest,” she added.

