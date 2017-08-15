Ho at bottom of Open Defecation-Free league table

The Ho Municipality has been ranked 13th on the Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) implementing districts’ Open Defecation-Free (ODF) League Table for the first half of 2017.

A total of 863 triggered communities in 14 districts were ranked based on their open defecation free and latrine coverage in priority communities among other indicators.

Mr Joshua Ofosuhene, Regional Coordinator for UNICEF Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in an ODF progress report, said Ho Municipality recorded latrine coverage of between 31 and 70 per cent in 69 triggered communities, ODF coverage of between 1 and 10 per cent, with six communities declared ODF.

He said the Municipality scored zero in Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Inter-Coordinating Committee’s monitoring, and review effectiveness, and four in Assemblies’ ownership and management support.

Mr Ofosuhene said Kadjebi District ranked first on the table with an ODF coverage of between 50 to 70 per cent in 108 triggered communities, a latrine coverage of between 71 to 100 per cent, with 56 communities declared ODF.

He said the Ho West District placed last, 14th position, with six communities out of 81 declared ODF.

Source: GNA