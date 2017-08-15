HFC bank MD steps down to take up ministerial appointment

HFC Bank (Ghana) Limited, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited, has announced that its Managing Director, Mr. Robert Le Hunte, will be leaving the Bank after four (4) years of service to take up a Ministerial appointment in, Trinidad and Tobago’s Government.

The Board Chairman of the Bank, Mr. Charles William Zwennes, confirmed the approval of Mr. Le Hunte’s departure by the President of Republic Financial Holdings Limited and HFC Bank’s Board of Directors.

He further noted that the appointment of a new Managing Director would be announced shortly to ensure a smooth transition.

The Board Chairman of HFC Bank reaffirmed Republic Financial Holdings Limited’s long-term commitment to Ghana and Sub-Saharan Africa. “The Group will continue with the execution of its strategy towards the success of HFC Bank” he added.

According to Mr. Zwennes, the Bank has made significant strides under the leadership of Mr. Robert Le Hunte. He noted the recent achievement of bringing the Bank back to profitability with a historic half year performance. “The Bank is very pleased with Mr. Le Hunte’s initiatives of re-tooling the Bank and the enthusiasm he brought to bear. We have no doubt about Mr. Le Hunte’s future successes and we stand hopeful and excited for the next chapter of HFC Bank.”

Mr. Robert Le Hunte was appointed as the Managing Director of HFC Bank in July, 2015.

Prior to this appointment, he was the Executive Director responsible for Risk Management of the Bank.

Mr. Le Hunte also served as an Executive Director of Republic Financial Holdings Limited and had over the years served Republic Bank in several key positions.

Under his leadership as the Managing Director, HFC Bank has made notable progress in Culture Revitalization, ICT Infrastructure, Service Excellence, CSR Engagements and managing Non-Performing Loans.

Under his tenure, the Bank made a historic first half year performance in 2017 by posting a profit of GHC26 million with an impressive cover ratio of over 65% provision to non-performing loans.

The Bank was recognized early in 2017 by the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP) as having undertaken the Most Successful Change Management Program in 2016.

HFC Bank was also named as the Most Telephone Efficient Bank in the Financial Institution survey conducted by Walsbridge Market Research.

At the 16th Ghana Banking Awards 2017, HFC Bank was adjudged the 2nd Runner-up in Corporate Social Responsibility and the 1st Runner-up in Trade Finance.

–

Credit: HFC Bank