Gov’t will be protected from encroachers – Amewu

John Peter Amewu - Minister, Lands & Natural Resources

Individuals and developers who have illegally acquired Government vested lands across the country will soon lose these lands and face the law.

This is according to Lands and Natural Resources Minister John Peter Amewu.

Reports of encroachment on these lands have led to violence in parts of Shai Osudoku in the Greater Accra Region and other parts of the country.

On a tour to assess the extent of encroachment of some lands on Tuesday, Mr. Amewu assured chiefs and people of Shai- Osudoku that government is committed to finding a solution to this development.

“I want all of you to come together so that the problems that are confronting you in terms of your development, land sales by other individuals, collectively we will be able to address those problems. We will investigate and find out where the problem is, who are the causes and what we can do. But I’m promising you that at the end of our investigation, the best result will be to your benefit.”

He however lamented that the seeming confusion among relatives of the same clan over such vested lands was not good the development of the country.

“Today a client comes to my office, tomorrow another person comes, following day a different person comes. Come together so that we can address your problems but there is a sound warning I am giving to people who are encroaching on government vested lands. That those people the law will not forgive them.”

“We are a country that is ruled by laws and regulations. We don’t want to see haphazard developments across and that is why vested lands are to be managed by government on behalf you the land owners who gains the benefits as revenue. My doors are open any day but I’m not in a position to continue entertaining different clans from this particular group,” he added.

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana