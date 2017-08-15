Getty of ‘Getty & Friends’ fame now pastor

For those who have been asking the whereabouts of gospel artiste Gertrude Oduro of Getty & Friends fame, she is in United States of America.

In an exclusive interview with Citi Showbiz from her New York base, she disclosed that she has been in the USA, raising her family.

She said she is no more into mainstream music ministry.

“Producing music has not been a major priority for some time now but not buried, for many reasons. I still minister everywhere I am called upon to,” she stated.

Asked whether her other members of the Getty & Friends group were also into music, she said they have all travelled to other parts of the world and that they look forward to having a reunion.

“Many members of the Group have travelled abroad by God’s Grace but we are in touch with each other. We will be gathering together anytime soon. God has been faithful to every one of us. Serving God faithfully has its reward,” Getty noted.

Getty, who produced 9 albums with the group, is hopeful that they will be doing more songs.

“We are grateful for the Grace to do what we did. But God is not done with us. There’s more ahead,” she told Citi Showbiz.

Talking about her new ministry as a pastor, the dynamic gospel diva who now wants to be called Rev. Mrs. Gertrude Oduro-Annan added she had her calling from childhood.

“The call of God has been on me since childhood. He led me through many phases of the ministry, preparing me for the now. I was a Minister of Music first, then an appointed a Pastor and now an Ordained Rev. Minister at Inner Life Chapel International with Bishop Joseph Quist as my General Overseer, and Reverend Prince Afram as the Resident Pastor and I am the associate Pastor,” Mrs. Oduro-Annan said.

She said she was pleased with what God was using the ministry of music to do in Ghana.

“He is raising many great men and women for His name and I’m excited,” she further noted.

Finally, the reverend minister said she would be coming to Ghana soon to record.

Getty & Friends released their first album in 1998 and have since 2010 not released any song again.

Some of their song are ‘Di M’asem Ma Me,’ ‘Yen Mmo No Ose,’ ‘Menim Nea Manya,’ ‘Gyae Su’ and Anigyesem.

Listen to ‘Me Nim Nea Menya’ by Getty & Friends in the link below:



By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana