Fidelity Bank holds first draw of 10x Richer promo

Fidelity Bank has rewarded the first batch of winners in the Fidelity 10x Richer Promo.

The winners of the first draw are Pius Adom of Stadium Post Branch, Adam Osman Adom of Suame Branch and Anastasia Larsen of Adentan Branch.

The rest are Nii Dalai Quist of Ridge Towers Branch and Patience Amonimaah of Tesano Branch.

All these 5 winners had their coupon balances multiplied by 10, making their coupon balance GHS 5, 000.00.

At a brief ceremony held at the Bank’s Spintex Branch, the Divisional Director for Retail Banking, Mr. Julian Kingsley Opuni expressed his appreciation to customers of the Bank for doing business with Fidelity Bank for the last 10 years.

He noted that the promotion was one of the Bank’s way of saying thank you to its customers for their years of loyalty.

Mr. Opuni added, “In line with our 10th anniversary, we decided to give our customers the opportunity to get 10x richer, hence the concept of this new promotion dubbed “Fidelity 10x Richer Promo.”

“With this money, they can increase their capital, pay school fees, or finance any project they are working on. Fidelity Bank offers its customers cash prizes so that they can decide what to do with the money.”

Mr. Opuni indicated that there are more prizes to be won in the remaining monthly draws, adding that the stakes are even higher in the grand draw and urged all customers and prospective customers to participate in the promo if they have not yet already.

In the next 4 monthly draws, Fidelity will give 20 customers the opportunity of having their coupon balances multiplied by 10. And in the grand draw, 3 lucky customers will have their coupon balances multiplied by 10×10 or 100 to each walk away with GHS 50, 000. So in all we have GHS 275, 000 up for grabs, get into the promo, who knows, you could be the one to walk away with GHS 50, 0000.00.”

New customers will be required to open a current or savings account with a minimum deposit of GHS 500 or multiples of GHS 500. The money must stay in the account for a minimum of one month or more to qualify for the draw.

Existing customers will be required to top up existing account balances with GHS 500 or multiples of GHS 500. The money must also stay in the account for a minimum of one month or more to qualify.

Fidelity Bank launched the Fidelity 10x Richer Promo in June to reward loyal customers and also to inculcate in Ghanaians the habit of saving.

The draw was supervised by the National Lotteries Authority under the Caritas Lottery Platform.

Fidelity Bank was issued its universal banking license on June 28 2006, making Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, the 22nd bank to be licensed by the Bank of Ghana under the new Banking Act, 2004 (Act 673).

The Bank was also authorized by the Bank of Ghana to undertake Agency Banking in 2013.

Fidelity Bank is the 2015 Bank of the year and was adjudged the Most Socially Responsible Bank in Ghana for two consecutive years. The Bank was also named the Bank of the year, 2016 by the Banker’s Publication, promoted by the Financial Times of London.

Fidelity Bank was also adjudged the Bank of the year 2016 at the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Finance African Banking Awards.

Source: Fidelity Bank