Closing Date for Literacy Challenge entries Extended to September 23

Here is some good news for students, who would still like to win GH₵ 10,000 in Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge 2017 – The closing date for entries has been pushed back to Saturday, 23rd September, 2017!

This is almost a month later than the original deadline, which was pegged at 26th August.

Recently, Citi FM launched the nationwide competition, dubbed “The Literacy Challenge” that aims to promote and to reward the versatility and intelligence of Junior High School (JHS) students. The Literacy Challenge also seeks to engage contestants in a three-month long, fun-packed and education-driven set of activities, which propel young Ghanaians to develop Literacy skills, beyond just reading and writing.

The overall winner of the competition will walk away with a cash prize of GH₵ 10,000.

Team lead for Literacy Challenge, Apiorkor Ashong-Abbey explained,

“It is nothing new to Citi FM. We have been promoting excellence in education through several projects including The Write-Away contest. And this year, we’re engaging with the educational sector in a bigger and better way, in a bid to amplify our voice in educational advocacy.”

She indicated that, “We have three different levels. So level one; you write an essay. This year the topic is: Write a letter to the President of Ghana, suggesting to him how to make the National Capital the cleanest city in Africa. We will have our external examiners mark and the top 50 will make it to level two.”

“At level two, you sit down and write and aptitude test of sorts. It is not just about knowing how to write and how to read, you should have an idea of current affairs, the Arts and have some kind of scientific knowledge. All of those things are important for one’s survival in life and we owe it to our kids, to help them to develop such skills.”

Mrs Ashong-Abbey added, “Our top ten from level two, will now make it to level three for a quiz- a true quiz master/quiz mistress and contestants styled affair.”

“The whole idea is to award the most outstanding all-round JHS students in Ghana, but also to get Ghanaians to understand that being intelligent is just not about what happens in the classroom. Literacy is not limited to reading and writing.”

The Campaign is aimed at celebrating the various talents and skills of Ghana’s JHS students; while encouraging Ghanaians to do even more for Literacy in Ghana.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana