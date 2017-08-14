TMA to arrest sanitation offenders 

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Felix Mensah-La has said TMA will soon deploy personnel to arrest residents who break sanitation laws within the Metropolis.

This he said will help curb the indiscriminate littering within Tema.

According to him, Tema being an industrial city and one of the best planned community in the country, deserves to have a clea. metropolis at all times.

Mr Mensah-La said this at the maiden edition of a three week clean up agenda to rid the city of filth in Tema.

He said the three week clean up agenda set by his office is aimed at ensuring that Tema becomes clean again and also ensure that the Presidents vision of making the GreaterAccra region the cleanest city in Africa comes to fruition.

“This is an exercise that will continue in the coming days because Tema to a large extent has lost its glory and its about time all stakeholders come together to build the city.”

He noted that sanitation offenders would be prosecuted and fined accordingly to serve as deterrent to others.

The maiden exercise of the clean up which started from Tema East would in the subsequent weeks move through all three constituencies.

The exercise saw many people come out in their numbers to desilt gutters, sweep the streets and clear choked drains.

The people were also educated on the need to keep a clean environment.

“We are not going to relent on this exercise of arrest and the prosecution of sanitation offenders until the people get to know that it is an offence to litter around. We shall strictly go by the sanitation by-laws without fear or favour,” he stressed.

Mr Mensah-La said his administration will among other key things prioritize sanitation related issues to ensure Tema takes back its lost glory.

The Mayor, together with his management staff participated in the exercise and later visited some areas within the Tema East constituency where similar exercise took place to access the level of work done.

Residents of Bankuman a suburb of Tema New-town lamented the poor drainage and sewage problems affecting the community.

They pleaded with the Mayor to give situation an urgent attention in the area.

In his response to the plight of residents, the Mr Mensah-La pleaded with them to exercise restraint, adding that, a proper sewage line and drainage systems will be constructed soon to alleviate the problem.

He however cautioned them to desist from improper dumping of waste, adding that, the sanitation by-laws enacted, will be used to prosecute those who flout the laws.

”

The law will vehemently deal with people found culpable without mercy,” he further cautioned.

–

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana