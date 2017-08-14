StanChart appoints two new directors to its Board

Standard Chartered has announced the appointment of Her Excellency Judge Professor (Mrs) Akua Kuenyehia and Mr. Henry Baye as Independent Non-Executive Director and Executive Director respectively, to the Board of the Bank.

Their appointments took effect from July 27, 2017.

Her Excellency Judge Professor (Mrs) Akua Kuenyehia was elected an inaugural Judge of the International Criminal Court at The Hague (the ICC) at the inception of the court in 2003 serving as a Judge and First Vice President from 2003 to 2009 and then as a Judge of the Appeals Division of the Court from 2009 to March 2015. She retired in March 2015 after serving the maximum possible term of twelve years.

Prior to the ICC, Professor Kuenyehia was in academia.

She joined the Law Faculty of University of Ghana in 1972 as the first female to be employed by the Faculty and rose to become a Professor of Law.

She has served on a number of local and international boards and committees.

She has also published widely in leading academic journals, written and edited books and book chapters and delivered over a hundred research papers.

Mr. Henry Baye is currently the Head of Retail Banking Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited with oversight responsibilities for West Africa (Nigeria, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon).

Prior to this appointment he was Head of Retail Clients for Ghana with oversight responsibilities for Gambia and Sierra Leone.

Mr. Baye has 19 years of banking experience.

He commenced his banking career in Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited in 1997.

During his first eleven years in Standard Chartered he served in various roles including Branch Manager, General Manager, Unsecured Lending, General Manager, Distribution and Wealth and then General Manager, Wealth Management, West Africa.

He also worked for Barclays Bank Ghana Limited as Head of Distribution.

Henry has also served as Head of Consumer Banking and doubled as Head of Corporate Banking at the Universal Merchant Bank.

Commenting on the appointments, Ishmael E. Yamson, Chairman of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “It is indeed a pleasure to have Prof. Kuenyehia and Mr. Baye join the Board. I am confident that the wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise they both bring to the Board will inure positively to the strategic agenda of Bank”.

Her Excellency Judge Professor (Mrs) Akua Kuenyehia commenting on her appointment said, “I am excited to have been invited to join the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited. After so many years out of the country, this is an opportunity for me to make a contribution to the community through the Board. I pray that I would be able to contribute my best and help make the bank even better than it is now.”

Incoming Executive Director, Mr. Henry Baye expressed his pleasure to be joining the board. He said, “I consider it a great pleasure to be joining the board of our great brand. For 120 years the bank has been a great partner in the nation’s development and I am really excited to be getting on the board at this very important time in the Bank’s history. I am looking forward to playing my part and leaving footprints in the sand of what remains a great story of corporate excellence”.

