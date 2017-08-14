Mahama behind Valerie Sawyerr’s attack on Rawlings – NDC group

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) Group, Action Movement, believes former President John Mahama is pulling the strings that fuelled former deputy Chief of Staff Valerie Sawyerr’s recent article attacking the NDC’s founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

The group condemned Valerie Sawyerr’s comments as reckless and called on the NDC leadership to call her to order or expel her from the party “for her treachery”.

Valerie Sawyerr, in her article whichby some NDC personalities, slammed Mr. Rawlings for his criticism of the NDC and accused him of turning a blind eye to perceived failings under the governing New Patriotic Party, including the BOST saga and the fallout from AMERI deal investigation.

“This level of inept wanton folly by Valerie Sawyer beats our imagination and we want to state categorically that, John Mahama and his close associates are behind this ridicule to discredit agenda against Mr. Rawlings,” the group exclaimed in a statement.

“We find Valerie Sawyer’s belligerence, and utterances on our party founder, to be very reckless and we are convinced that such unprovoked attack on the former president could only be part of that grand scheme orchestrated by the Mahama bloc to once again ridicule the party founder.”

“We are by this statement sending a signal to all those clowns around Mahama who constantly spew a bunch of wheat due to ignorance in an attempt to make us believe that Mahama is the best thing that has ever happened to the NDC to be wary of the repercussions of their unguarded attacks on JJ Rawlings,” the group warned.

Sack Valerie Sawyer now- Action Movement tells NDC

The Action Movement of the NDC wishes to register our indignation at Madam Valerie Sawyer, a discredited and tainted Mahama loyalist who launched scathing attacks on the NDC founder- Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings in an article she released to the media last Tuesday.

In the said article, Valerie Sawyer, a former policy advisor to President Mahama cast aspersions at the personality of former President Rawlings describing him as an ‘agitated mosquito’ and other cat-calls.

We were fooled to believe the claim that Rawlings has outlived his usefulness. It cost us the 2016 elections. Yet Mahama and his ilks have not learnt any lessons. They are obsessed with the Rawlings and their sense of criticism is only limited to tearing the NDC founder apart.

The NDC cannot afford the cost of any human folly that has the potential of keeping the Party in perpetual opposition. Even after such a humiliating electoral defeat and the aftermath of Kwesi Botchwey fact finding committee report, Mahama loyalists are still living in the past.

Valerie Sawyer is just one of the many wretched comedians and among a bunch of noisy ducklings who have lost touch with reality and will do anything to protect the Mahama status quo and their long pockets.

Valerie Sawyer is anti-NDC. She hates to see the NDC succeed. This is the same woman who is alleged to have actively campaigned for an independent candidate against the NDC’s candidate in the last elections at the Klottey Korley constituency. We are calling on the party hierarchy to call Valerie Sawyer to order, or better still sack her from the party for her treachery.

Long Live Founder

Long Live the NDC

SIGNED

Kodzo Hamenya Keglo (0244608497)

NDC Action Movement.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana