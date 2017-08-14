Global Shapers Accra relaunches the “Accra Discourse”

The Accra Hub of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Community, in partnership with Impact Hub, Accra is set to relaunch its development and social conversation series dubbed “The Accra Discourse”.

The Accra Discourse is a series of bi-monthly conversations that engage various speakers on the future of entrepreneurship, technology, leadership, education, creative arts & literacy and civic engagement in Ghana.

The first of this series is set to come off on Thursday, 24th August, 2017 at 5:30pm at Impact Hub, Osu. The discourse will be centered around the topic: “Connecting the Creative Arts to Business”.

This initiative of the Global Shapers Accra Hub will spark conversations that will ignite new ideas and fresh perspectives to spur Ghana along the right course of development.

Speakers include renowned Poet & Playwright, Abdul Moomen Muslim (AKA Chief Moomen), award-winning Vocalist & Radio Presenter, Nana Yaw Oduro- Agyei (AKA Trigmatic) and award-winning Satirical Artist, Bright Ackwerh.

You can join the conversation on Twitter by following @GlobalShapersAC, and by sharing your questions and comments via the hashtag #AccraDiscourse.

Over the coming months, The Accra Discourse will again feature other astute leaders and young visionaries from diverse fields to engage on other exciting themes that are equally crucial to the development of Ghana.

The Global Shapers Community is a network of Hubs developed and led by young people who are exceptional in their potential, their achievements and their drive to make a contribution to their communities.

To get in touch, kindly write to: globalshaperaccra@gmail.com

By: Kwame Botchway, Global Shapers Accra Hub.