Girl killed as car rams pizzeria in village near Paris – report

A car has crashed into a pizzeria in a village east of the French capital Paris, killing a girl of eight and injuring other people, a report says.

The driver of the car was arrested after the vehicle hit the terrace of the cafe in Sept-Sorts, near La Ferté-sous-Jouarre, BFMTV reports.

The driver deliberately rammed the terrace, the channel says.

France and a number of other countries have seen deadly vehicle attacks on civilians.

Source: BBC