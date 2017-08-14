Ekumfi to get pineapple factory under One-district-One-factory

Gifty Ohene Konadu, Coordinating Director of the “One district, One factory” programme (R)

The Akufo-Addo government has begun the process of establishing a pineapple factory at Ekumfi in the Central Region as part of the “One district, One factory” programme.

The lands and the funds for the establishment of the factory have already been secured, according to the government.

This is expected to be the first project of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagship “One district, one factory” programme.

Gifty Ohene Konadu, the Coordinating Director of the “One district, One factory” programme, at a durbar of chiefs and people at Ekumfi, noted that “we want the first factory to be built in Ekumfi. If it is approved, we will help the government build it as soon as possible.”

She also said that “we are in talks with some banks, the government itself and even some Chinese investors and they are all excited and ready to start work as soon as possible.”

Nana Addo’s vow to Ekumfi

The late President John Evans Atta Mills was a native of the Ekumfi and President Nana Akufo-Addo vowed to develop the Ekumfi District to honour the late President when he visited the place.

“Before we competed we were brothers. We were in university together. We were even in the same hall together as well. We were friends till the day he died. I have to do something to show that the friendship we had was not for nothing,” the President said the durbar at Ekumfi Essakyir in the Ekumfi District during his tour of the Central Region.

The ‘One District One Factory’ programme is designed to establish at least one viable factory in all 216 districts in Ghana as part of an industrialization drive aimed at providing jobs and transforming the economic fortunes of the country.

By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana