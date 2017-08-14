Court remands Alajo murder suspect

Charles Nana Frimpong is alleged to have shot a mechanic at Alajo

The Abeka district court has remanded to police custody, Charles Nana Frimpong the man alleged have to have shot and killed a Mechanic at Alajo in Accra.

The court’s decision was made after a request from the prosecution for more time to finish their investigations.

The suspect who has been charged with murder also pleaded to the court to be allowed to receive some medical attention due to the fact that he was not feeling too well.

The deceased, Yaw Boadi, died from a gunshot wound after two days at the hospital.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the shooting recounted that the timely intervention and subsequent arrest of the suspect by security personnel calmed the situation.

One of them who spoke to Citi News said there was heated exchange of words before the gun was fired.

The mechanic reportedly went for a four wheel spanner and hit the shooter with it but, unknown to him, the client had a gun in his car.

‘Justice for our colleague’

The mechanics at Alajo demanded justice for their colleague, calling for the suspect to be jailed for his actions.

One of them, Seth Nii Armah, speaking to Citi News said: “All we are demanding is justice; justice for the guy who shot our friend, our brother, our son – he should be sent to jail for shooting someone.”

“In anyone can use guns outside, then we don’t know what is happening in our country. We have seen different incidents that have been happening.”

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana