Cape Coast ‘Orange Friday’ street carnival launched

“Orange Friday,” the second biggest street carnival in West Africa, has been launched in Cape Coast to showcase Ghana and Africa’s cultural masterpieces.

It formed part of the numerous activities that precede the celebration of the Oguaa “Fetu Afahye” to educate the people on the need to eat orange fruit for its nutritional value and economic significance.

The event, which had received enormous support, seeks to attract tourists and musicians locally and internationally.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, Nana Abena Korkor Addo, the Media Strategist for the event, said the carnival would offer brands, companies and traders the opportunity to showcase and market their products to the thousands of revellers.

She said the organisers were motivated by the need to promote the consumption of orange as a delicacy and a rich source of vitamin C.

The event, which is in its fifth year, would commence on Tuesday, August 15, with lots of programmes including a cleanup exercise, aerobics and the education and empowerment of young girls to reduce the rate of teenage pregnancies.

In addition, Nana Addo said all participants would have the opportunity to taste the Fanti-kenkey with fish and pepper or mashed.

It would be climaxed on Friday, August 18, where hundreds of enthusiasts, clad in orange, would parade the streets of the ancient capital of Ghana with masquerades.

She said the celebration would exhibit the rich Fanti culture and tradition amidst musical performances by seasoned local and international artistes who would treat the celebrants to rich and invigorating indigenous Ghanaian music.

Nana Addo expressed gratitude to Zylonfon media and Kasapa media for supporting the celebration to promote tourism in Ghana and called for massive participation of all to make it a success.

Nana Ekua Apeatsewa II, Tufuhemaa of Abura State, and the Chairperson of Central Regional MUSIGA, called on chiefs to give the programme their maximum support.

She pledged the support of MUSIGA to the programme, which she said was a fertile ground to promote upcoming musicians and unearth more talents.

–

Source: GNA