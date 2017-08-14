BoG governor’s address on UT, Capital Bank collapse [Audio]

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison addressed a press conference updating the public on the collapse of UT Bank and Capital Bank and the subsequent takeover of the two banks by GCB Bank.

Among other things, he noted that the BoG was going to probe the insolvency and sanction persons whose actions may have led to the collapse of the two banks.

Dr. Addison also stressed to customers of the two banks that their investments were safe and that no depositor will lose his or her funds.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana