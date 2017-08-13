We’ve cleared part of GHc1.2 NHIS debt – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government has cleared GHc560 million out of GHc1.2 million debt left by the previous administration in the health sector.

“So far, government has, by dint of prudent management within the short space of seven months, cleared GH¢560 million out of the GH¢1.2 billion of debt inherited,” he said.

According to him, government is also putting measures in place to within 12 months clear the remaining amount owed healthcare providers who dispensed service to National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) beneficiaries.

“I am told I can confidently say that we will settle all the arrears within the next 12 months.”

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Saturday, 12th August, 2017, when he delivered a speech at the 50th congregation and 5th oath taking and induction ceremony of the School of Medical Sciences of the University of Cape Coast.

Akufo-Addo during the electioneering accused the Mahama government of collapsing the NHIS adding that he will revive it when given the mandate.

“This year, we are up to date on the payment of claims to service providers. It is essential that the businesses of healthcare providers do not collapse,” he added.

Don’t see rural postings as punishment

President Akufo-Addo also admonished the young doctors to accept postings in rural communities in the country saying they should not see it as a punishment.

Ghana’s doctor to patient ratio currently stands at one doctor to 8,000 patients a situation the president described as “woefully inadequate.”

“Our doctor patient ratio is even more lump sided when you get to the rural and deprived areas of our country. I do not put the all the blame on our medical doctors unwillingness to work in these communities. If we had good road networks and good schools are available around the country and not only in the urban centers, if we had electricity supply in all communities we will not have to be asked indeed insist that our young doctors take up postings in the rural communities. As we train more doctors to solve the shortage of doctors, we must also do more to keep them,” he added.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

