UDS Vice Chancellor caution’s students against plagiarism

Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies, Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye has warned continuing students to abstain from plagiarism when writing their dissertation or term paper.

He unequivocally served notice that the university would not hesitate to revoke the certificate of any students caught completely lifting academic materials for presentation as their theses.

“I am reliably informed that students simply download theses from the internet conducted in other jurisdictions and change names to reflect their location. There is no doubt that this is academic thievery and must be condemned in the strongest words possible.”

“Another more serious and condemnable act is that some other group of students’ contract professional theses writers for a fee and present such works as their products.”

Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye was addressing the 2017/18 matriculation ceremony for fresh Sandwich students at the Tamale City campus, Dungu.

He rebuked the phenomenon saying, “As you may have realized, these practices reflect in performances on the job after graduation and this explains why employers are now complaining about the quality of products from the universities and other training institutions.”

He therefore implored supervisors to give quality guidance to students assigned to them doing their project work.

According to him, the number of students who registered for various courses for the 2017/18 academic season was appreciable.

“The university started sandwich programmes with the aim of providing an opportunity for workers in particular to undertake further studies while at post since they find it difficult to join main stream university education due to work schedules.”

“It is therefore with delight that I announce the resolve of this university to constantly widen this window for the personal development of workers. I am also happy to state that UDS has increased the number of sandwich programmes on offer and plan to roll more.”

“The introduction of career oriented postgraduate programmes aimed at meeting the aspirations of people working in the field of development has been one of the driving forces in the significant growth in the numbers,” he observed.

Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye advised the students to serve as Ambassadors of change in their localities.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana