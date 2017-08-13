Nursing training quota system unjustifiable – George Loh

A former Member of Parliament for North Dayi, George Loh has taken a swipe at government for re-introducing the quota system for nursing trainee institutions.

According to him, the reasons adduced by government for the re-introduction are wrong.

The Akufo-Addo government on Wednesday announced the re-introduction of the quota system which was scrapped by the Mahama government together with the trainee allowances.

According to government the quota system will help improve the quality of nurses churned out from the various training institutions in the country to meet the demands of the health sector, thus reducing unemployment.

But George Loh insisted that re-introducing the quota system is not the panacea for improving quality of nurses adding that “give people the opportunity to school.”

“I think that we are getting it all wrong in terms of policy. I thought that the government will say that let’s keep the numbers but improve quality but even as we go ahead we ensure that we are expanding facilities and we are ensuring that all facilities get the standard that will produce nurses. Let’s look at these things well when we talk about quality when you don’t have money to pay,” he said on The Big Issue on Saturday.

Nursing trainee quota system will create difficulties – Alex Segbefia

A former Health Minister, Alex Sebgefia has said the policy will create difficulties for government.

“I think that they [NPP government] are creating difficulties for themselves because the allowance is not something that should be brought back at this stage,” he said on Eyewitness News last Wednesday.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

