Kumasi mayor woos Chinese investors

The Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Osei Assibey Bonsu has urged foreign nationals to take advantage of the vast investment opportunities in the area and do business in the area.

According to him Kumasi is strategically placed for investment, “in terms of its geographical location, socio-cultural diversity, small-scale business opportunities and the booming transport industry.”

Mr. Bonsu was presenting investment opportunities to some high profile Chinese delegation from the Wenzhou Province when they conferred with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to explore business opportunities for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Osei Assibey Antwi addressing the delegation indicated that government had taken proactive measures to create and foster an investor-friendly environment.

“Our agenda is to liaise effectively with sister countries and harness the potentials inherent in all sectors of the economy in order to bring prosperity to Ghanaians. The KMA is of the firm belief that foreign companies who decide, for instance, to mobilize resources in developing the housing, tourism, waste management and woodwork-related sectors, will also not run at a loss.”

Among other areas mentioned, the City Mayor cited the Sokoban Wood Enclave as another area of business interest, and added that the KMA would welcome any initiative by Chinese companies to develop the plastic and shoemaking industries as well as help build the proposed multi-storey car park at Adum, in order to help decongest the Central Business District.

The team, led by Mr. Xie Shuhua, the Vice Chairman of Chinese People’s Political Consultant Conference – Wenzhou Committee, was impressed with the huge business potentials in Kumasi, adding that “the Wenzhou Province will work further with Kumasi to strengthening socio-economic ties to enhance living conditions of the people.”

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana