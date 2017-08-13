Former Tamale North MP passes on

A former Member of Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Tamale North Constituency, Alhaji Abubakari Sumani is reported dead.

Sources narrated that he was bedridden after the 2016 general elections and died on Saturday August 12.

There are indications that the remains will be airlifted to Tamale for burial, Sunday August 13 in line with Islamic tenets.

As a lawyer, he was born on April 28, 1946 at Savelugu in the Northern Region.

He attained LLB at the University of Ghana Law School in 1970 and later BL (GSL) in 1972.

The late Alhaji Abubakari Sumani went to Parliament in 2000 as MP for then Choggu/Tishigu constituency.

He succeeded Alhaji Adam Ibrahim who did not renew his mandate from 1996 to 2000.

The late Alhaji Abubakari Sumani lost the Tamale North constituency seat in 2012 to an independent candidate, Dahamani Alhassan.

He failed in an attempt to stage a comeback at the NDC’s Parliamentary primary ahead of the 2016 general elections.

The incumbent NDC Member of Parliament, Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini dashed his hope and that of six others at the primary.

The late Alhaji Abubakari Sumani was a former Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under Jerry Rawlings’ democratic rule.

He was Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority under the watch of late President John Evans Atta Mills.

He also served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Commercial Bank.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana