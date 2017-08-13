Diabetes, BP high at Dome market – Health directorate

It has emerged that about a high number traders at the Dome market in Accra screened were either suffering from hgh blood pressure or diabetes.

Dr. Jarvis Abilla, a Medical Superintendent at the Ga South Municipal Hospital attributed the high rate to sedentary lifestyle of the traders at the market as well as their failure to go for regular medical checkup.

This came to light during a free health screening organized by the Philipa Baafi Foundation for the of people who sell at the Dome market.

Hundreds of traders, shoppers and passersby’s trooped to the Dome Market located in Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, for the “How Well Are You” health screening campaign by the popular musician and physio therapist, Philipa Baafi.

Most of the traders stopped selling to undergo the screening process.

Apart from the health screening, Philipa Baafi, also performed some of her hit songs and also conducted physiotherapy treatment for some of the patients.

Participants were also advised on measures to live healthy lifestyles.

The Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo who also attended the screening exercise urged the participants to take issues about their health seriously.

Source: Philipa Baafi Foundation