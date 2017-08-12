Sony Achiba threatens demo over Shatta Wale VGMA ban

Latest to add his voice to the ban of dance hall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale from the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), is the ‘hip-dia’ man Sony Achiba.

Sony Achiba has declared his intention to go on demonstration if Charter House, the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards do not reinstate dance hall artiste Shatta Wale into the award scheme.

In an exclusive interview with ‘Celebrity Radar’ on Citi 97.3 FM from his United Kingdom base, the ‘Onipa Boniayefuor’ hit maker said it was time Charter House settled their differences with the ‘dance hall king.’

“Tell Charter House to sit down with Shatta Wale and resolve the problem, because this is not personal music awards. This is Ghana Music Awards. I’ve never heard anywhere in the world when we have music that is trending, you can’t kick the artiste out because you have a personal problem with him,” he said.

Sony also added that what the organisers have done is not professional and that if they don’t change their mind, he will go on demonstration against them.

“Maybe I have to do one month demonstration against them. What they are doing is very bad. I say I will go on one month demonstration against them,” he told ‘Celebrity Radar.’

Shatta Wale was ‘banned’ from the VGMA in 2014 after making disparaging statements about the organisers of the award.

Few months ago he said in a penitent tone on GH One television that he was ready to go through the process to resolve his issues with the organisers of the VGMA and added he had mature from some the mistakes he had made in the past.

Currently, the issue of defamation against the organisers of the award scheme, is still in court.

Shatta Wale currently had hit songs like ‘Ayoo,’ ‘Taking Over,’ ‘Forgetti,’ ‘Slow Tempo,’ and ‘Hosanna.’

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana