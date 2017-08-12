Kwesi Botchwey shouldn’t have chaired NDC committee – Casely-Hayford

Sydney Casely-Hayford.

A member of pressure group, Occupy Ghana, Sydney Casely-Hayford has said Prof. Kwesi Botchwey was the wrong person to chair the National Democratic Congress’ committee charged to probe the party’s defeat at the December 7, 2016 general elections.

Speaking on Citi FM’s news analysis programme, The Big Issue on Saturday, Casely-Hayford insisted that Mr. Botchwey’s ideologies are far from those upheld by the NDC.

“Kwesi Botchwey is the wrong person to have been put in charge of going to find out what went wrong for the party. Because Kwesi Botchwey’s mentality as far as politics is concerned is not NDC like at all. He is a compromiser and is somebody with a whole different view of how things work. You can’t expect to put a whole group of people like that and expect to come out with shining armour,” he added.

He made the comment when a school established by the NDC was being discussed on the show.

The NDC last Thursday launched its ideological school known as the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy.

The school according to the party will inculcate its principles, ideologies, and values to members.

“In April 2017, the party’s school working committee, based on its previous report proposed the formation of the Ghana Institute of Social democracy as an institution of higher learning and research to train many party comrades and other interested stakeholders in the fundamental principles and philosophy of the party,” General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said.

Asiedu Nketia has answers to NDC’s defeat

But Casely-Hayford said answers concerning the NDC’s abysmal performance in the election are with the party’s General Secretary.

“The person who knows what went wrong and can tell the NDC precisely what they did wrong and how to fix it is Johnson Asiedu Nketia. He made a very snide comment after the election. He said that all these going around and talking to everybody, the whole matter is clear and simple but did not make further comments after that. And they [NDC] are all living in denial,” he added.

Franklin Cudjoe commends NDC

Meanwhile, President of policy think tank, IMANI Ghana also speaking on the issue commended NDC for the forming the school but urged them to teach a cause he described as “internal centralism” as part of causes to be thought at the school.

He also called on them to teach their members who to make their manifesto promises quantifiable saying “I will be happy to be a lecturer.”

“I was laughing over it but I was also serious, ideology is very important. I think that they should also teach what I called internal centralism.”

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

