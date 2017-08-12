Ghanaian develops Artificial Intelligence healthcare system

Founder of MinoHealth

A group of Ghanaians comprising IT and health professionals have developed an Artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare system.

The system known as minoHealth is able to predict and diagnose medical conditions of patients.

MinoHealth is said to be able to outperform human doctors and predict accurately medical conditions.

MinoHealth currently has three AI healthcare systems; the first system is said to be able to predict if a female patient would develop diabetes in the next 5 years or not.

The second and third systems are said to have the capacity to determine if a breast tumour is malignant or benign with two separate approaches.

The team say they are planning to work with epidemiologists in Ghana and Ministry of Health to develop lots of medical datasets to train others to cater to even more medical conditions and healthcare needs of Ghanaians.

The team is currently in talks with Ghanaian Hospitals encouraging them to adopt the system in diagnosing patients.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana