Bolt’s Jamaica & GB through to 4x100m relay final

Usain Bolt will appear for the last time at a major championships in London on Saturday after Jamaica qualified for the men’s 4x100m relay final at the World Championships.

Bolt anchored the quartet to victory in 37.95 seconds in their heat at London Stadium.

The final takes place at 21:50 BST.

Both Great Britain’s men’s and women’s 4x100m teams safely made it through to their finals, finishing second in their heats.

The GB men, featuring Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake who finished fourth in the 200m, ran the nation’s second fastest time ever of 37.76 behind heat winners and fastest qualifiers USA who clocked 37.70.

The British women’s four recorded a season’s best time of 41.93 behind USA who ran 41.84. The final is at 21:30.

Bolt, who finished third in the individual 100m behind winner Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman, said: “I enjoy relays more than anything.

“We’ll see what happens. It’s hard to be sad, the energy, the vibe here, it’s been brilliant.”

GB’s 4x400m teams through to finals

The British men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams also qualified for their respective finals, which take place on Sunday.

The women came second in their heat with a season’s best time of 3:24.74, behind the United States.

The men finished fourth in their heat, but qualify as fastest losers, clocking 3:03.10. Jamaica’s team missed out on the final.

It was not a happy ending to the championships for Botswana runner Isaac Makwala, who was barred from competing in the individual 400m because of illness.

His 4x400m team, running without him, dropped their baton during the heats, ending his hopes of an appearance in the final.

There was similar heartbreak for Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who had already missed out on a medal after she broke down towards the end of the individual 400m, when her Bahamas team failed to finish their relay heat.

Source: BBC