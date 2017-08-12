12 law students get scholarship from Lebanese Community

The Lebanese Community in Ghana has awarded scholarships to twelve law students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The scholarship scheme is part of some schemes that have been put together by the community to make secondary and tertiary education more accessible to young Ghanaians.

It will cover the full tuition fees, and part of the accommodation fees of the beneficiaries.

“These initiatives give the Lebanese community a great satisfaction, knowing that, not only are they extending a helping hand to the needy or talented Ghanaians, but they’re greatly contributing to a strong cadre of excellent youth who would determine Ghana’s tomorrow,” the Lebanese ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Ali H. Halabi said at the ceremony to present the scholarships.

The Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, thanked the Lebanese community for its contribution to the various sectors of the economy, including education.

The Dean of the Faculty of Law, Dr Lydia Apori Nkansah, on the other hand, expressed her admiration for the support of the Lebanese ambassador for the students.

About the Schoarship scheme

The Lebanese Community scholarship scheme was instituted in the 2012/2013 academic year and covered the some of the best students in the Ghana Institute of Journalism and the law schools of the University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Some students of the Ghana School of Law (Makola) and some Masters students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism are also benefiting from this scholarship.

The community has also set up a scholarship scheme for the children and wards of Police, Immigration and Prisons Service personnel who died in service.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

