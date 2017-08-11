Tetegu CHPS compound now home for squatters [Report]

It has emerged that one of the CHPS compounds built with the 10 percent salary deductions from Mahama appointees at Tetegu in Accra is uncompleted and occupied by squatters.

What would have been a decent health centre serving the people of Tetegu is now home to three different families.

The uncompleted structure also has makeshift doors and windows with clothes hanging out to dry.

Residents there say the project was started by the defeated National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Weija-Gbawe constituency, Obuobia Darko-Opoku.

The road leading to the facility is in a terrible state, most of it eaten away by the recurrent flooding in the area.

Residents at Tetegu complained about the distance they cover to access health facilities whilst the closest remains neglected.

Former President Mahama and his appointees, while in office committed 10% of their salaries for the construction of some CHPS compounds across the country.

According to them, they have built about 11 of such structures before leaving office with some at various levels of completion.

By: Felicia Osei/Citifmonline.Com/Ghana