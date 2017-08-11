Support me to deliver prosperity to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appealed to Ghanaians to support his government to implement policies and programmes to develop the country and put it on the path of prosperity.

“Support my government because all the policies and programmes we have begun to put it place will benefit all Ghanaians in every part of the country. By the end of my mandate in office, I can assure you that Ghanaians will know that I came to tell them the truth and not to deceive them,” President Akufo-Addo noted.

According to him, the Free SHS policy and the full restoration of the nursing and teacher training allowances, which will commence in September 2017, as well as the 1-District-1-Factory, programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, 1-Village-1-Dam, will improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

The President indicated that his government has put in place the appropriate measures to strengthen our monetary system, so the progress and prosperity he promised will be delivered.

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Friday, August 11, 2017, when he toured the Ekumfi and Awutu Senya West constituencies, on the 2nd day of his 3-day tour of the Central Region.

Having won Ekumfi and Awutu Senya West in the 2016 election, President Akufo-Addo thanked the Chiefs and people, assuring them that the confidence reposed in him and his government will be duly rewarded with the full implementation of programmes and policies.

At Awutu Senya East, President Akufo-Addo assured the Chiefs and people that over the course of his term in office, his government will see to the upgrading of the health posts in the constituency, as well as the provision of potable water to Bontrase and other deprived communities.

The President assured that the construction of the landing beach wharf, as well as construction of the Akotsi-Senya /Bawjiase-Kasoa and Obrachire/Bawjiase roads.

“Support me fully, so I can work to fulfill the pledges I made to you. Let me reiterate that Ghana is not a poor country. We are a rich nation. With good policies, we are going to bring wealth and prosperity to every part of this country,” he added.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana