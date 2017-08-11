Our website hasn’t been hacked – WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has dispelled rumours that its website has been hacked.

Social media reports suggest that the council’s website has been taken over by hackers but a letter signed by the head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe urged the public to disregard such claim describing it as “false.”

“The Council wishes to alert members of the public to a false news article circulating on social media purportedly issued by WAEC about the hacking of the WAEC website. The public is urged to disregard the contents of the said article,” the statement added.

Some four persons had earlier been busted in Nigeria for allegedly hacking the WAEC website in that country.

WAEC withholds results of 185 schools

WAEC in Ghana released the 2017 results of the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) some three weeks ago which it said was an improvement of the previous year.

The Council however withheld the result of about 185 schools it believed engaged in malpractices.

By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana